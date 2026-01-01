Token NHI Lifecycle Management
Manages non-human identity lifecycle with automated key rotation & governance
Token NHI Lifecycle Management
Manages non-human identity lifecycle with automated key rotation & governance
Token NHI Lifecycle Management Description
Token NHI Lifecycle Management is a platform designed to manage machine and non-human identities throughout their lifecycle. The product addresses governance gaps such as offboarded identities with active access and permission drift. The platform automates key rotation and stale account removal while tying identities to Infrastructure-as-Code for auditability. It automatically identifies human owners of non-human identities and related IaC to establish accountability and improve visibility. The product maintains least privilege by minimizing permission scope based on actual usage patterns. It detects unvaulted secrets and automates migration to secured secret stores or vaults. Automated rotation of keys and credentials occurs at predefined cadences or based on organizational policy to reduce risks from long-lived secrets. The platform handles de-provisioning of non-human identities by revoking permissions, deleting unused accounts, and cleaning up associated credentials to prevent abandoned identities. It includes AI-native capabilities through an MCP Server and AI Agent that provide natural language interfaces for querying identity data. Users can ask questions about identity inventory, permission structures, authentication methods, risks, ownership, and usage patterns. The AI components support dynamic querying across NHI Inventory, Security Posture Management, Lifecycle Management, Secrets, and Threat Detection layers.
Token NHI Lifecycle Management FAQ
Common questions about Token NHI Lifecycle Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Token NHI Lifecycle Management is Manages non-human identity lifecycle with automated key rotation & governance developed by Token Security. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, IAM.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership