Token NHI Lifecycle Management Description

Token NHI Lifecycle Management is a platform designed to manage machine and non-human identities throughout their lifecycle. The product addresses governance gaps such as offboarded identities with active access and permission drift. The platform automates key rotation and stale account removal while tying identities to Infrastructure-as-Code for auditability. It automatically identifies human owners of non-human identities and related IaC to establish accountability and improve visibility. The product maintains least privilege by minimizing permission scope based on actual usage patterns. It detects unvaulted secrets and automates migration to secured secret stores or vaults. Automated rotation of keys and credentials occurs at predefined cadences or based on organizational policy to reduce risks from long-lived secrets. The platform handles de-provisioning of non-human identities by revoking permissions, deleting unused accounts, and cleaning up associated credentials to prevent abandoned identities. It includes AI-native capabilities through an MCP Server and AI Agent that provide natural language interfaces for querying identity data. Users can ask questions about identity inventory, permission structures, authentication methods, risks, ownership, and usage patterns. The AI components support dynamic querying across NHI Inventory, Security Posture Management, Lifecycle Management, Secrets, and Threat Detection layers.