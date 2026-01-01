Token NHI Lifecycle Management Logo

Token NHI Lifecycle Management

Manages non-human identity lifecycle with automated key rotation & governance

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Token NHI Lifecycle Management Description

Token NHI Lifecycle Management is a platform designed to manage machine and non-human identities throughout their lifecycle. The product addresses governance gaps such as offboarded identities with active access and permission drift. The platform automates key rotation and stale account removal while tying identities to Infrastructure-as-Code for auditability. It automatically identifies human owners of non-human identities and related IaC to establish accountability and improve visibility. The product maintains least privilege by minimizing permission scope based on actual usage patterns. It detects unvaulted secrets and automates migration to secured secret stores or vaults. Automated rotation of keys and credentials occurs at predefined cadences or based on organizational policy to reduce risks from long-lived secrets. The platform handles de-provisioning of non-human identities by revoking permissions, deleting unused accounts, and cleaning up associated credentials to prevent abandoned identities. It includes AI-native capabilities through an MCP Server and AI Agent that provide natural language interfaces for querying identity data. Users can ask questions about identity inventory, permission structures, authentication methods, risks, ownership, and usage patterns. The AI components support dynamic querying across NHI Inventory, Security Posture Management, Lifecycle Management, Secrets, and Threat Detection layers.

Token NHI Lifecycle Management FAQ

Common questions about Token NHI Lifecycle Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Token NHI Lifecycle Management is Manages non-human identity lifecycle with automated key rotation & governance developed by Token Security. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, IAM.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →