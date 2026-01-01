READI Access Studio
READI Access Studio
READI Access Studio Description
READI Access Studio is an identity governance and administration platform that provides tools for automating identity management processes. The platform consists of three main components that work together to manage identity operations. Access Studio enables organizations to design and enforce access policies for identity management. It provides capabilities for defining access controls and policy enforcement across systems. Bot Studio offers no-code automation functionality to eliminate manual identity-related tasks. This component allows users to build automated workflows without requiring programming knowledge. Connector Studio facilitates the creation and management of custom identity connectors. Organizations can develop connectors to integrate identity management with various systems and applications. The platform is designed to support agile identity management by providing tools for automation, connectivity, and control of identity operations. It aims to reduce manual effort in identity administration through workflow automation and policy-based access management.
READI Access Studio FAQ
READI Access Studio is Identity automation platform with access policy, workflow, and connector mgmt developed by Readibots. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Access Management, Automation.
