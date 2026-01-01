Alcor AccessFlow Logo

Automated IAM platform for centralized access management and compliance

Alcor AccessFlow Description

Alcor AccessFlow is an Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform designed to address access management challenges in organizations. The platform provides automated identity and access management capabilities with a focus on centralization and compliance. The product aims to simplify IAM processes for organizations dealing with high employee turnover rates, promotions, and organizational changes. AccessFlow offers centralized management of user identities, access permissions, and entitlements across the enterprise. The platform includes automation features to reduce manual processes in access provisioning and de-provisioning. It provides compliance-focused capabilities to help organizations meet regulatory requirements and maintain audit trails for access-related activities. AccessFlow is built on the ServiceNow platform and integrates with existing enterprise systems to manage user access lifecycles. The solution addresses common IAM pain points including access request workflows, role-based access control, and access certification processes. The product includes a dedicated support portal for customers and is part of Alcor's broader portfolio of enterprise automation and security solutions. AccessFlow targets organizations seeking to streamline their identity governance and administration processes while maintaining security and compliance standards.

Alcor AccessFlow is Automated IAM platform for centralized access management and compliance. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Access Management, Automation.

