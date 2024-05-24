Cerby Identity Lifecycle Description

Cerby Identity Lifecycle is an identity lifecycle automation platform that extends identity governance and administration capabilities to applications that lack native API or SCIM support. The product addresses gaps in traditional IAM and IGA tools by automating user provisioning, deprovisioning, and governance workflows for disconnected applications. The platform automates joiner-mover-leaver workflows by dynamically updating user access based on triggers from identity providers, eliminating manual provisioning tasks. It enables organizations to connect any application to their existing identity and governance infrastructure without requiring custom integrations or development work. Cerby provides centralized visibility into identity and entitlement data across applications that existing systems cannot monitor. This unified view supports access certification campaigns and compliance requirements by consolidating user access and permissions data across the enterprise. The platform integrates with existing IAM and IGA tools to extend their coverage to applications that would otherwise require manual administration. It maintains audit trails for identity-related activities and provides reporting capabilities for governance and compliance purposes. The solution also offers credential management capabilities, enabling SSO and MFA for applications that do not support SAML or OIDC protocols. It includes privileged access management features such as just-in-time access and automatic deprovisioning for disconnected applications.