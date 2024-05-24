Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads Logo

Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads

by Aembit

IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control

IAM Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Workload SecuritySecrets ManagementAgentic Ai Security
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Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads Description

Aembit is an identity and access management platform designed for non-human identities, specifically AI agents and workloads. The platform provides centralized policy-based access control that eliminates the need to manage or store credentials. The system operates through a control plane architecture where Aembit Edge intercepts client requests, authenticates workloads using cryptographic attestation, evaluates authorization policies, and injects short-lived credentials at runtime. It supports AI agents, traditional workloads, microservices, batch jobs, legacy applications, and developer environments. Key capabilities include blended identity that combines cryptographically verifiable agent identity with upstream user context, multi-factor authentication for machines using dynamic factors like risk posture and geolocation, and identity brokering across clouds, on-premises data centers, SaaS services, and third-party APIs. The platform provides no-code authentication implementation that works with existing workloads without code changes. Access attempts are logged in a unified format with attribution showing whether access originated from an agent, workload, or user-driven agent. Logs can be viewed within Aembit or exported to SIEM systems. Aembit includes an MCP Identity Gateway that exchanges AI agent access tokens for appropriate MCP server credentials without exposing those credentials to the agent. The platform integrates with existing security tools for conditional access evaluation and supports infrastructure as code deployment through tools like Terraform.

Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads FAQ

Common questions about Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads is IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control developed by Aembit. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Workload Security, Secrets Management, Agentic AI Security.

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