Cypago UAR Engine

Automated user access review platform for compliance and access management

Cypago UAR Engine is a user access review platform that automates the process of managing and reviewing user permissions across an organization. The platform centralizes information from multiple applications, tools, identity providers, SSOs, and permission schemes to analyze relationships between users and their access rights. The system automatically discovers users and their permissions, including login activity, user status, employment status, and job titles. It correlates and analyzes employee and user data including company structure, groups, roles, and permissions to provide insights about personnel, applications, users, and permissions. The platform continuously monitors users and their permissions to identify employee-user-permission anomalies. It supports flexible and distributed UAR campaigns involving multiple reviewers, with the ability to delegate and assign reviews by tool or company structure. The system accommodates different complex review workflows and generates detailed reports that can be used as compliance evidence. The UAR Engine aims to reduce the time required for user access reviews from weeks to hours while minimizing human error in the review process.

Cypago UAR Engine is Automated user access review platform for compliance and access management developed by Cypago. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Access Management, Anomaly Detection.

