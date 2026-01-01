Veza Access AuthZ Logo

Automates identity provisioning and deprovisioning across enterprise systems.

IAM
Commercial
Veza Access AuthZ Description

Veza Access AuthZ is an identity governance automation platform that addresses the "last mile" of identity provisioning and deprovisioning across enterprise environments. The product automates access changes across cloud platforms, SaaS applications, databases, and legacy systems through a unified interface. Built on the Veza Access Graph, the platform provides visibility into identity-to-permission relationships while enabling automated enforcement of access policies. It supports standardized provisioning functions including user creation, modification, entitlement management, account enablement/disablement, and account deletion across integrated systems. The platform offers native integrations with major cloud providers, identity providers, business applications, and databases. For systems without native support, it provides an Open Authorization API (OAA) Write framework that extends automation capabilities to custom and legacy applications without requiring specialized connectors. SCIM 2.0 support is also available for compatible applications. Access AuthZ captures all provisioning and deprovisioning events in an immutable audit trail for compliance and regulatory requirements. The platform integrates with existing IGA, ITSM, SOAR, and IAM systems to complement current identity infrastructure investments. The solution addresses common identity governance challenges including slow onboarding, delayed offboarding, compliance risk, and access sprawl by automating access lifecycle management across heterogeneous environments.

Veza Access AuthZ is Automates identity provisioning and deprovisioning across enterprise systems. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Management, Audit, Authorization.

