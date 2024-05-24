Saviynt Identity Platform Logo

Saviynt Identity Platform

Identity platform for securing AI agents, humans, and non-human identities

IAM Commercial
0

Saviynt Identity Platform Description

Saviynt Identity Platform is an identity governance and administration solution that provides security for AI agents, human identities, and non-human identities. The platform addresses the security challenges of AI agents by managing their associated identities including MCP servers, tools, model endpoints, and agent frameworks. The platform offers identity security posture management capabilities that discover AI agents and their associated identities, providing risk insights and access path visualization. It includes lifecycle management functionality for onboarding, access changes, and decommissioning of agents throughout their operational lifecycle. The solution implements zero standing privilege through just-in-time access provisioning and credential vaulting. It provides session monitoring and timeline views to track every lifecycle change of AI agents for audit purposes. An access gateway component ensures that each agent has verified identity and appropriate permissions. The platform extends beyond AI agent security to provide governance for all identity types including humans, machines, and various non-human identities. It integrates identity security posture management, privileged access management, and application access governance capabilities within a unified platform. Organizations can use the platform to gain visibility into shadow AI, detect compromised GenAI, and manage identity security posture across their entire environment including cloud and on-premises systems.

Saviynt Identity Platform FAQ

Common questions about Saviynt Identity Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Saviynt Identity Platform is Identity platform for securing AI agents, humans, and non-human identities developed by Saviynt. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with IAM, Identity And Access Management, AI Security.

