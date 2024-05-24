Saviynt Identity Platform
Saviynt Identity Platform is an identity governance and administration solution that provides security for AI agents, human identities, and non-human identities. The platform addresses the security challenges of AI agents by managing their associated identities including MCP servers, tools, model endpoints, and agent frameworks. The platform offers identity security posture management capabilities that discover AI agents and their associated identities, providing risk insights and access path visualization. It includes lifecycle management functionality for onboarding, access changes, and decommissioning of agents throughout their operational lifecycle. The solution implements zero standing privilege through just-in-time access provisioning and credential vaulting. It provides session monitoring and timeline views to track every lifecycle change of AI agents for audit purposes. An access gateway component ensures that each agent has verified identity and appropriate permissions. The platform extends beyond AI agent security to provide governance for all identity types including humans, machines, and various non-human identities. It integrates identity security posture management, privileged access management, and application access governance capabilities within a unified platform. Organizations can use the platform to gain visibility into shadow AI, detect compromised GenAI, and manage identity security posture across their entire environment including cloud and on-premises systems.
