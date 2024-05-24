Pathlock Compliance-Centric Identity Governance
Compliance-focused IGA platform for provisioning, SoD analysis, and access reviews
Pathlock Compliance-Centric Identity Governance
Compliance-focused IGA platform for provisioning, SoD analysis, and access reviews
Pathlock Compliance-Centric Identity Governance Description
Pathlock Compliance-Centric Identity Governance is an Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platform designed for organizations requiring compliance-focused access management. The platform provides capabilities for managing user access across enterprise applications with emphasis on regulatory compliance and segregation of duties (SoD) controls. The solution offers automated access risk analysis with customizable rulesets for identifying SoD violations and sensitive access risks across multiple applications. It includes compliant provisioning functionality that validates user permissions before granting access and automates joiner-mover-leaver (JML) processes through configurable workflows. The platform supports user access reviews with contextual data from HR systems, risk analysis, and usage patterns to inform certification decisions. It provides elevated access management with automated workflows for tracking and monitoring privileged user sessions. Role management capabilities include visual role building tools, role optimization, and simulation features for designing compliant roles. Pathlock includes a connector studio that provides integrations with over 100 enterprise applications including ERP systems, cloud platforms, and business applications. The platform offers cross-application capabilities for analyzing access risks and managing identities across heterogeneous environments. The solution provides audit trails and compliance dashboards for demonstrating regulatory compliance including SOX requirements. It includes continuous controls monitoring and real-time visibility into access risks across connected systems.
Pathlock Compliance-Centric Identity Governance FAQ
Common questions about Pathlock Compliance-Centric Identity Governance including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Pathlock Compliance-Centric Identity Governance is Compliance-focused IGA platform for provisioning, SoD analysis, and access reviews developed by Pathlock. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Access Management, Audit.
