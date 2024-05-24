Loading...
Access governance tool for auditing and managing user access across systems
Access governance tool for auditing and managing user access across systems
Gathid Access Creep is an access governance solution designed to address the accumulation of excessive user permissions over time. The product enables organizations to audit user access across multiple enterprise systems and applications. The tool supports access reviews for various platforms including SAP, SharePoint, Slack, Windows Server, Workday, Yammer, Zoho, Google Suite, IBM Lotus Notes, Jira, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Exchange, Office 365, Okta, OpenVPN, Oracle, Pacom, Reckon, and Salesforce. Access creep occurs when users accumulate permissions beyond what is necessary for their current role, typically through job changes, promotions, or lateral moves within an organization. This creates security risks by expanding the attack surface and increasing the potential for unauthorized access to sensitive data. The solution provides visibility into user access patterns across connected systems, allowing security and IT teams to identify and remediate excessive permissions. Organizations can use the platform to conduct access audits and maintain control over user entitlements across their technology stack.
Common questions about Gathid Access Creep including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Gathid Access Creep is Access governance tool for auditing and managing user access across systems developed by Gathid. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Least Privilege, Permissions.
Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Mgmt for multi-cloud identity & access control
Manages AI agent identities and non-human access across cloud and SaaS platforms
Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for managing cloud permissions
Audits and manages user permissions to reduce security risks.
Automates user access reviews with real-time visibility and audit-ready logging.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox