Gathid Access Creep Description

Gathid Access Creep is an access governance solution designed to address the accumulation of excessive user permissions over time. The product enables organizations to audit user access across multiple enterprise systems and applications. The tool supports access reviews for various platforms including SAP, SharePoint, Slack, Windows Server, Workday, Yammer, Zoho, Google Suite, IBM Lotus Notes, Jira, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Exchange, Office 365, Okta, OpenVPN, Oracle, Pacom, Reckon, and Salesforce. Access creep occurs when users accumulate permissions beyond what is necessary for their current role, typically through job changes, promotions, or lateral moves within an organization. This creates security risks by expanding the attack surface and increasing the potential for unauthorized access to sensitive data. The solution provides visibility into user access patterns across connected systems, allowing security and IT teams to identify and remediate excessive permissions. Organizations can use the platform to conduct access audits and maintain control over user entitlements across their technology stack.