AI-driven IAM services for identity governance, access mgmt, and compliance

NuSummit Cybersecurity Identity and Access Management Description

NuSummit Cybersecurity Identity and Access Management is a service offering that provides identity governance and access management capabilities across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. The solution uses machine learning to analyze identity behavior, detect anomalies, and automate provisioning workflows. The service portfolio includes foundation services for establishing role-based access control frameworks, identity governance implementations, privileged access management, and cloud single sign-on with multi-factor authentication. Optimization services cover IAM application onboarding, service desk integration, user experience enhancements, identity analytics, and managed services for ongoing operations. Transformation services include robotics-driven IAM automation using RPA, risk-aware IAM with AI-driven risk scoring, privileged access management for DevOps environments, IAM platform migrations, consumer IAM for microservices using OAuth and OpenID Connect, and cloud transformation capabilities. The Platform for Access Lifecycle Management (PALM) provides automated onboarding and lifecycle management. The KPI-Driven IAM model uses over 60 indicators to measure governance, performance, and compliance. Identity analytics combine IAM and SIEM data to monitor access patterns and detect anomalies. The solution supports Zero Trust architecture with least-privilege access enforcement and dynamic identity trust levels. Services are delivered through a Center of Excellence model with defined metrics tied to business outcomes.

NuSummit Cybersecurity Identity and Access Management FAQ

Common questions about NuSummit Cybersecurity Identity and Access Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

NuSummit Cybersecurity Identity and Access Management is AI-driven IAM services for identity governance, access mgmt, and compliance developed by NuSummit Cybersecurity. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Single Sign On.

