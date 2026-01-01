Bravura Security Fabric Logo

Bravura Security Fabric

Unified IAM & PAM platform with identity mgmt, privileged access & password mgmt

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Bravura Security Fabric Description

Bravura Security Fabric is a unified platform that combines identity and access management (IAM), privileged access management (PAM), self-service password reset, and enterprise password management capabilities. The platform addresses identity-based and privilege-based security threats through integrated controls. The solution provides identity governance and administration functionality to manage user identities and access rights across enterprise systems. It includes privileged access management to control and monitor access to sensitive systems and accounts. The platform offers self-service password reset capabilities to reduce help desk burden and enterprise password management for secure credential storage. Bravura Security Fabric targets mid-to-large organizations including Fortune 500 companies across financial services, education, and manufacturing sectors. The platform aims to eliminate security gaps that exist between fragmented identity and privilege management systems. It provides visibility into access controls and enables organizations to implement internal control policies. The solution has been deployed by organizations such as Flora Food Group, NCR, Nestle, DocuSign, and various universities. The platform is designed to reduce operating costs through process optimization while maintaining enterprise-grade security controls. It includes workflow automation and policy management capabilities for access governance.

Bravura Security Fabric FAQ

Common questions about Bravura Security Fabric including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Bravura Security Fabric is Unified IAM & PAM platform with identity mgmt, privileged access & password mgmt developed by Bravura Security. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Access Management, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →