Bravura Security Fabric
Bravura Security Fabric
Bravura Security Fabric Description
Bravura Security Fabric is a unified platform that combines identity and access management (IAM), privileged access management (PAM), self-service password reset, and enterprise password management capabilities. The platform addresses identity-based and privilege-based security threats through integrated controls. The solution provides identity governance and administration functionality to manage user identities and access rights across enterprise systems. It includes privileged access management to control and monitor access to sensitive systems and accounts. The platform offers self-service password reset capabilities to reduce help desk burden and enterprise password management for secure credential storage. Bravura Security Fabric targets mid-to-large organizations including Fortune 500 companies across financial services, education, and manufacturing sectors. The platform aims to eliminate security gaps that exist between fragmented identity and privilege management systems. It provides visibility into access controls and enables organizations to implement internal control policies. The solution has been deployed by organizations such as Flora Food Group, NCR, Nestle, DocuSign, and various universities. The platform is designed to reduce operating costs through process optimization while maintaining enterprise-grade security controls. It includes workflow automation and policy management capabilities for access governance.
Bravura Security Fabric FAQ
Common questions about Bravura Security Fabric including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Bravura Security Fabric is Unified IAM & PAM platform with identity mgmt, privileged access & password mgmt developed by Bravura Security. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Access Management, Compliance.
