Netwrix Identity Management Description
Netwrix Identity Management is an identity governance and administration solution designed to manage user identities and access rights across enterprise environments. The platform provides automated user provisioning capabilities to streamline the creation, modification, and removal of user accounts across connected systems. The solution enforces least privilege access principles by controlling and limiting user permissions to only what is necessary for their roles. It includes continuous audit readiness features that maintain records of identity-related activities and access changes for compliance purposes. The platform addresses identity lifecycle management challenges by automating workflows for onboarding, role changes, and offboarding processes. Organizations can use the solution to maintain visibility into user access rights and ensure that permissions align with business policies and regulatory requirements. Netwrix Identity Management is positioned as an enterprise solution for organizations that need to manage identities at scale while maintaining security controls and compliance documentation. The solution integrates identity management processes with audit and governance requirements to support security and compliance teams.
Netwrix Identity Management is Identity management solution for automated provisioning and access control developed by Netwrix. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Access Management, Audit.
