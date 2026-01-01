Clear Skye IGA Description

Clear Skye IGA is an Identity Governance and Administration solution built natively on the ServiceNow platform. The product manages identity lifecycle processes from provisioning through de-provisioning, utilizing ServiceNow's Common Services Data Model and supporting role-based and attribute-based access policies. The solution provides access request capabilities that allow application owners and business analysts to create requestable access bundles with configurable approval workflows. Access review functionality offers a centralized control point for user access reviews and compliance audit reporting through ServiceNow's service portals. Clear Skye IGA includes a Separation of Duties engine that runs on the ServiceNow platform, integrating with existing approval processes to manage SoD policies. The product operates as a SaaS offering and is designed to manage large-scale identity environments. The solution integrates with ServiceNow business applications including ITSM, CMDB, IRM, and SecOps. Identity data resides on the ServiceNow platform, enabling coordination between identity workflows and IT service management processes. The product supports security incident response through identity data analysis and risk management through detection of unusual access permissions and toxic access combinations. Clear Skye IGA includes connectors for various systems, with specific mention of EPIC connectors for healthcare environments.