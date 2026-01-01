Clear Skye IGA Logo

Clear Skye IGA

IGA solution built natively on ServiceNow platform for identity governance

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Clear Skye IGA Description

Clear Skye IGA is an Identity Governance and Administration solution built natively on the ServiceNow platform. The product manages identity lifecycle processes from provisioning through de-provisioning, utilizing ServiceNow's Common Services Data Model and supporting role-based and attribute-based access policies. The solution provides access request capabilities that allow application owners and business analysts to create requestable access bundles with configurable approval workflows. Access review functionality offers a centralized control point for user access reviews and compliance audit reporting through ServiceNow's service portals. Clear Skye IGA includes a Separation of Duties engine that runs on the ServiceNow platform, integrating with existing approval processes to manage SoD policies. The product operates as a SaaS offering and is designed to manage large-scale identity environments. The solution integrates with ServiceNow business applications including ITSM, CMDB, IRM, and SecOps. Identity data resides on the ServiceNow platform, enabling coordination between identity workflows and IT service management processes. The product supports security incident response through identity data analysis and risk management through detection of unusual access permissions and toxic access combinations. Clear Skye IGA includes connectors for various systems, with specific mention of EPIC connectors for healthcare environments.

Clear Skye IGA FAQ

Common questions about Clear Skye IGA including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Clear Skye IGA is IGA solution built natively on ServiceNow platform for identity governance developed by Clear Skye Inc.. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Access Management, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →