Saviynt Identity Security Description
Saviynt Identity Security is an identity governance and administration platform that provides identity security capabilities across multiple identity types including internal workforce, external workforce, privileged users, non-human identities, and AI agents. The platform operates across on-premises, SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid environments. The solution includes identity governance and administration (IGA) functionality for managing employee access, external identity management for suppliers and contractors, and privileged access management (PAM) for administrators and operations teams. It addresses non-human identity security for credentials, accounts, and workloads, as well as AI identity security for chatbots, copilots, and large language models. The platform incorporates Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) capabilities for visibility and risk assessment. It features SaviAI, an agentic AI component that automates integration, onboarding, and user assistance through natural language interfaces. The AI assistant aims to reduce configuration time and operational overhead for app onboarding and access management workflows. Saviynt provides application identity security across cloud and on-premises applications. The platform is designed to support compliance requirements and access governance across the enterprise identity lifecycle.
Saviynt Identity Security FAQ
Common questions about Saviynt Identity Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Saviynt Identity Security is Identity security platform for human, non-human, and AI agent identities developed by Saviynt.
