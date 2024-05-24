ViewDS Cobalt IAM Description

ViewDS Cobalt IAM is an identity and access management platform designed for service providers, integrators, and vendors to deliver customized IAM solutions. The platform supports multi-tenant management from a single application, enabling administrators to manage IAM services across multiple customers regardless of whether infrastructure spans multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, or on-premises environments. The platform provides centralized user provisioning across tenant infrastructure, role-based access control (RBAC), attribute-based access control (ABAC), single sign-on (SSO), and multi-factor authentication (MFA). Cobalt IAM includes an identity provider (IdP) that supports two-factor authentication and password management capabilities. The system features an extensible data model and access controls, allowing customization of password policies and the option to delegate administrative tasks to tenant administrators. Administrators can manage user access to applications and services, extend the IAM data model to store additional information, and configure different service levels for different tenants. Cobalt IAM offers externalized authorization to support zero trust architectures and includes a REST API for developing custom user interfaces or integrating IAM features into applications and services. The platform uses container-based deployment for platform-agnostic, scalable implementation. Additional components include a Help Desk application for identity verification through email, SMS, or security questions, and a White Pages directory search feature with approximate matching capabilities. The platform supports synchronization with proprietary IAM systems and other enterprise systems.