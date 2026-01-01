Gurucul Identity Analytics (IdA) Description

Gurucul Identity Analytics (IdA) is an identity governance and administration solution that provides visibility into access privileges and entitlements across on-premises, mobile, and cloud environments. The platform uses machine learning models to analyze identity-based risks and provides dynamic risk scoring for accounts and entitlements. The solution monitors for least-privileged access misuse, violations, and unsanctioned lateral movement. It identifies orphaned and dormant accounts, excessive entitlements, and access outliers through advanced analytics. The platform discovers and risk-ranks accounts with privileged access, monitoring for outlier access and anomalous behavior. IdA automates access certification processes by identifying access not associated with job responsibilities and reducing rubber-stamping through outlier certification. It enables dynamic access and role modeling with zero-day provisioning and automated approval workflows. The solution detects Segregation of Duties violations and toxic combinations of access across systems. The platform provides risk-based authentication capabilities for real-time access policy enforcement. It includes hundreds of out-of-the-box reports that can be customized and scheduled for compliance tracking. IdA integrates with existing IAM, IGA, and identity management systems to enhance their capabilities. Built on the REVEAL platform, IdA provides a unified view of identity analysis, access, privileged access, and usage across the entire IT estate.