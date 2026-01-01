Gurucul Identity Analytics (IdA)
Identity analytics platform for monitoring identity-based risks and access.
Gurucul Identity Analytics (IdA)
Identity analytics platform for monitoring identity-based risks and access.
Gurucul Identity Analytics (IdA) Description
Gurucul Identity Analytics (IdA) is an identity governance and administration solution that provides visibility into access privileges and entitlements across on-premises, mobile, and cloud environments. The platform uses machine learning models to analyze identity-based risks and provides dynamic risk scoring for accounts and entitlements. The solution monitors for least-privileged access misuse, violations, and unsanctioned lateral movement. It identifies orphaned and dormant accounts, excessive entitlements, and access outliers through advanced analytics. The platform discovers and risk-ranks accounts with privileged access, monitoring for outlier access and anomalous behavior. IdA automates access certification processes by identifying access not associated with job responsibilities and reducing rubber-stamping through outlier certification. It enables dynamic access and role modeling with zero-day provisioning and automated approval workflows. The solution detects Segregation of Duties violations and toxic combinations of access across systems. The platform provides risk-based authentication capabilities for real-time access policy enforcement. It includes hundreds of out-of-the-box reports that can be customized and scheduled for compliance tracking. IdA integrates with existing IAM, IGA, and identity management systems to enhance their capabilities. Built on the REVEAL platform, IdA provides a unified view of identity analysis, access, privileged access, and usage across the entire IT estate.
Gurucul Identity Analytics (IdA) FAQ
Common questions about Gurucul Identity Analytics (IdA) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Gurucul Identity Analytics (IdA) is Identity analytics platform for monitoring identity-based risks and access. developed by Gurucul. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Management, Analytics, Anomaly Detection.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership