CyberIAM is a professional services company that specializes in Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions. The company provides consulting services for the design and implementation of complex IAM and PAM deployments across various sectors including finance, retail, and other industries. The company offers a Managed Identity Services Platform (MISP) and software called ServiceIAM for ongoing identity management operations. CyberIAM works as a partner and implementation specialist for multiple IAM and PAM vendors in the market. The company holds various certifications and partnerships with major IAM and PAM vendors, positioning itself as an implementation and consulting partner rather than a product vendor. Their services focus on helping organizations deploy, configure, and manage identity and access management solutions. CyberIAM operates across multiple industry sectors, providing tailored IAM and PAM implementations that address sector-specific security requirements and compliance needs. The company emphasizes expertise in complex enterprise deployments and ongoing managed services for identity platforms.

CyberIAM Identity and Access Management is IAM and PAM consulting services and managed identity services platform developed by CyberIAM. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Management, Compliance, Enterprise Security.

