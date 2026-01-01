Avatier Lifecycle Management Logo

Avatier Lifecycle Management

AI-powered identity lifecycle mgmt with self-service access requests & provisioning

IAM
Commercial
Avatier Lifecycle Management Description

Avatier Lifecycle Management is an identity governance and administration solution built on Docker container technology for deployment across cloud, on-premise, or private cloud environments. The platform provides self-service access request capabilities through an IT store interface where users can request access to enterprise applications, cloud services, and physical assets. The solution automates user provisioning throughout the employee lifecycle, including onboarding, transfers, and deprovisioning of terminated or orphaned accounts. It leverages existing business rules, attributes, and organizational structures from HR systems or spreadsheets to automate provisioning workflows. The platform includes workflow automation with approval processes that can be configured based on business rules and policies. Managers and approvers receive push notifications for pending requests and can approve access through mobile devices or web interfaces. Risk management features include Segregation of Duties (SoD) controls, risk scoring, and least-privilege access enforcement. The system logs all access requests and provides audit trails for compliance reporting, specifically supporting SOX 302 and 404 compliance requirements. Additional capabilities include delegated administration, asset budgeting controls, dashboard reporting, and real-time notifications for suspicious activity. The platform supports dual-authenticated workflow approvals and dynamic workflow configuration based on organizational requirements.

Avatier Lifecycle Management is AI-powered identity lifecycle mgmt with self-service access requests & provisioning developed by Avatier. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Access Management, Automation.

