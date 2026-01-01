Tuebora Workload Identity Management Agent Logo

Tuebora Workload Identity Management Agent

AI-powered workload identity mgmt for non-human identities governance

IAM
Commercial
Tuebora Workload Identity Management Agent Description

Tuebora Workload Identity Management Agent is an AI-powered solution for managing and governing Non-Human Identities (NHIs) including service accounts, applications, bots, machines, RPAs, and scripts. The product addresses gaps in traditional IGA and PAM tools by providing comprehensive governance for machine-to-machine identities. The agent provides continuous discovery and reconciliation of NHIs across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, automatically categorizing identities and reconciling them with associated applications or services. It enforces least privilege access and maintains visibility across the infrastructure. The solution includes automated ownership assignment and lifecycle tracking, creating audit trails for compliance while monitoring ownership changes over time. It flags anomalies and can automatically disable suspicious accounts. Policy-driven credential governance enforces password and key rotation policies, eliminates default credentials, and integrates with vault systems for secure storage. The agent identifies and decommissions orphaned accounts when applications are retired to prevent credential sprawl. Risk-based notifications alert stakeholders about unused or over-privileged accounts to enable timely revocation or adjustment actions. The platform is built on the stimul8.ai framework, allowing customers to customize existing agents or develop new ones through the stimul8.ai Studio.

Tuebora Workload Identity Management Agent is AI-powered workload identity mgmt for non-human identities governance developed by Tuebora Inc.. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Access Management, Automation.

