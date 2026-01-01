Tuebora Workload Identity Management Agent
AI-powered workload identity mgmt for non-human identities governance
Tuebora Workload Identity Management Agent
AI-powered workload identity mgmt for non-human identities governance
Tuebora Workload Identity Management Agent Description
Tuebora Workload Identity Management Agent is an AI-powered solution for managing and governing Non-Human Identities (NHIs) including service accounts, applications, bots, machines, RPAs, and scripts. The product addresses gaps in traditional IGA and PAM tools by providing comprehensive governance for machine-to-machine identities. The agent provides continuous discovery and reconciliation of NHIs across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, automatically categorizing identities and reconciling them with associated applications or services. It enforces least privilege access and maintains visibility across the infrastructure. The solution includes automated ownership assignment and lifecycle tracking, creating audit trails for compliance while monitoring ownership changes over time. It flags anomalies and can automatically disable suspicious accounts. Policy-driven credential governance enforces password and key rotation policies, eliminates default credentials, and integrates with vault systems for secure storage. The agent identifies and decommissions orphaned accounts when applications are retired to prevent credential sprawl. Risk-based notifications alert stakeholders about unused or over-privileged accounts to enable timely revocation or adjustment actions. The platform is built on the stimul8.ai framework, allowing customers to customize existing agents or develop new ones through the stimul8.ai Studio.
Tuebora Workload Identity Management Agent FAQ
Common questions about Tuebora Workload Identity Management Agent including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Tuebora Workload Identity Management Agent is AI-powered workload identity mgmt for non-human identities governance developed by Tuebora Inc.. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Access Management, Automation.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership