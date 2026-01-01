Okta Universal Directory Description

Okta Universal Directory is a cloud-based identity management solution that centralizes user, group, and device management in a single control panel. The product serves as a unified directory that consolidates identity data from multiple sources, eliminating identity silos and fragmentation across an organization's technology stack. The directory integrates with existing identity infrastructure including Active Directory and LDAP, allowing organizations to manage identities across cloud and on-premises environments. It maintains synchronization across different identity sources to create a single source of truth for identity data. Universal Directory supports automated user lifecycle management, including onboarding, role changes, and offboarding processes with application provisioning capabilities. The system enables administrators to manage user profiles, attributes, mappings, and expressions through a centralized interface. The product is designed to reduce dependency on on-premises infrastructure by providing a cloud-native alternative to traditional directory services. It includes governance capabilities for managing user entitlements and maintaining consistent security policies across the organization. Organizations can use Universal Directory to structure and control identity sprawl, manage directory policies at scale, and support technology adoption without maintaining on-premises LDAP or Active Directory Federation Services infrastructure.