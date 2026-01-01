TrustLogix TrustAccess Description

TrustLogix TrustAccess is a data access governance platform that enforces least-privilege access controls across enterprise data environments. The product provides unified access governance for data platforms and business intelligence tools, enabling organizations to manage complex role hierarchies and access policies from a centralized control plane. The platform supports multiple access control models including RBAC (Role-Based Access Control), ABAC (Attribute-Based Access Control), and ReBAC (Relationship-Based Access Control). It extends access policies from data sources to downstream analytics dashboards, maintaining consistent security controls as data moves between platforms. TrustAccess includes a no-code policy builder that allows data owners to define fine-grained access policies based on user attributes, roles, geography, or purpose. The platform automatically generates underlying SQL code for policy implementation, eliminating the need for manual coding or developer resources. Policies can include masking rules, row-level access restrictions, and object-level controls. The solution provides self-service provisioning capabilities with federated governance, enabling data owners to organize domains and define policies while maintaining centralized oversight. Automated workflows streamline approval processes and policy enforcement. The platform includes continuous monitoring to detect policy drift, misconfigurations, and overly broad permissions. TrustAccess addresses compliance requirements including regional and jurisdictional regulations by applying consistent access controls across cloud, on-premises, and AI platforms.