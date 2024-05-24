OpenIAM Workforce Identity Description

OpenIAM Workforce Identity is an identity and access management platform designed for workforce identity governance and administration. The platform provides automated user lifecycle management including onboarding, transfers, and offboarding through integration with source systems. The solution includes workflow-based access request capabilities with multi-level approvals, SLAs, and escalations. It supports periodic user access reviews through a reviewer interface and provides segregation of duties (SoD) detection and remediation functionality. The platform offers a unified self-service portal that includes password reset, identity governance, profile management, and contractor management capabilities. It provides single sign-on to on-premises and SaaS applications using SAML 2, OAuth 2, and OpenID Connect protocols, with an rProxy component for legacy web application SSO. Authentication features include multi-factor authentication and adaptive authentication for the portal and connected applications. Password management capabilities include synchronization across applications with policy enforcement. The platform can integrate with third-party identity providers such as Microsoft Azure and Okta, functioning as a service provider. It provides a REST API for integration with custom applications and includes a connector library for on-premises and SaaS applications. Deployment options include RPM, Docker Swarm, Kubernetes, and OpenShift. The platform is designed to support compliance requirements including SOC-2, HIPAA, GDPR, and PCI.