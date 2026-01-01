Permiso Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM)
Permiso Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM)
Permiso Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) Description
Permiso Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) is a platform designed to manage and secure digital identities across cloud and distributed environments. The solution provides continuous monitoring and assessment of identity-related risks across human and non-human identities including user accounts, API keys, and service accounts. The platform maintains a comprehensive identity inventory that catalogs all identities and their access rights across the organization. It performs continuous risk assessment using machine learning to evaluate each identity's risk profile based on access levels, behavior patterns, and resource sensitivity. The system establishes behavioral baselines and flags deviations for threat detection. ISPM includes a dynamic policy engine that defines and enforces access rules aligned with least privilege principles, supporting attribute-based access control (ABAC) for context-aware enforcement. The platform features automated response mechanisms that can step up authentication, revoke access, or isolate compromised accounts based on predefined policies. The solution addresses identity security across on-premises directories, cloud platforms, and SaaS applications. It establishes a posture baseline representing a "known good" state for identity configurations and permissions, continuously comparing current states against this baseline to detect unauthorized changes or drift. ISPM supports compliance mapping by automatically aligning identity practices with regulatory standards and generating audit-ready reports. The platform is designed for deployment in distributed cloud environments and integrates with Zero Trust Architecture principles.
