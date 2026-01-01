Ilantus iDash Monitoring Tool
Ilantus iDash Monitoring Tool Description
iDash Monitoring Tool is an identity data aggregation and analytics platform designed to consolidate identity, infrastructure, and security data from multiple systems. The tool collects identity-related data from various sources and centralizes it into a data lake for analysis. The platform includes an analytics engine that correlates identity data to identify patterns and generate insights. It provides role-specific operational dashboards that offer visibility into identity management operations across the organization. iDash supports data integration from multiple monitoring tools and identity management systems. The tool offers real-time monitoring capabilities with configurable alerting mechanisms that send notifications based on predefined thresholds. The platform includes customizable settings that allow users to configure dashboards and workflows according to organizational requirements. It provides shareable dashboards to facilitate team collaboration and coordinated responses to operational issues. The tool is designed to help organizations identify trends, bottlenecks, and anomalies across their identity management systems. It supports various deployment options to accommodate different organizational sizes, from small teams to enterprise-level operations.
