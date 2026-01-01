SecuPi Dynamic Authorization Logo

SecuPi Dynamic Authorization

ABAC-based dynamic authorization for fine-grained access control

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

SecuPi Dynamic Authorization Description

SecuPi Dynamic Authorization is an access control solution that implements Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) to enforce fine-grained authorization policies in real time across data sources and applications. The solution evaluates user, data, and behavioral attributes at runtime, including user roles, device type, data sensitivity, and risk level, to make context-aware access decisions. The product operates without requiring changes to application source code or data architecture. It supports both cloud and on-premises environments and works with operational applications such as HR and accounting systems, as well as analytical tools. SecuPi implements multiple access control mechanisms including row-level access control, column-level masking, encryption and decryption, and tokenization. The solution differs from other ABAC implementations by avoiding the need for API integration in source code, creating views in data sources, or configuring additional orchestration layers that can impact performance. The platform is designed to provide dynamic authorization that adapts to context rather than relying solely on static role-based access control (RBAC). It processes authorization decisions based on multiple attributes evaluated at the time of access request.

SecuPi Dynamic Authorization FAQ

Common questions about SecuPi Dynamic Authorization including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SecuPi Dynamic Authorization is ABAC-based dynamic authorization for fine-grained access control developed by SecuPi. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Authorization, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →