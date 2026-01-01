SecuPi Dynamic Authorization Description

SecuPi Dynamic Authorization is an access control solution that implements Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) to enforce fine-grained authorization policies in real time across data sources and applications. The solution evaluates user, data, and behavioral attributes at runtime, including user roles, device type, data sensitivity, and risk level, to make context-aware access decisions. The product operates without requiring changes to application source code or data architecture. It supports both cloud and on-premises environments and works with operational applications such as HR and accounting systems, as well as analytical tools. SecuPi implements multiple access control mechanisms including row-level access control, column-level masking, encryption and decryption, and tokenization. The solution differs from other ABAC implementations by avoiding the need for API integration in source code, creating views in data sources, or configuring additional orchestration layers that can impact performance. The platform is designed to provide dynamic authorization that adapts to context rather than relying solely on static role-based access control (RBAC). It processes authorization decisions based on multiple attributes evaluated at the time of access request.