Clarity Security Integration Library Description

Clarity Security Integration Library is an identity governance and administration platform that provides pre-built connectors to integrate identity sources across SaaS, on-premise, and hybrid environments. The platform offers over 100 integrations through Clarity Connect to unify identity data from disparate systems. The platform ingests identity data through multiple methods including APIs, SCIM, SQL, and CSV files. It normalizes and correlates data from connected sources to create a unified view of user access across the technology stack. The system supports governance for both human and non-human identities. Key functionality includes User Access Reviews (UAR) and Lifecycle Management (LCM) capabilities across integrated applications. The platform can designate certain systems as a "Source of Truth" for identity data. Integration types span cloud and on-premise environments with various connection methods. The platform provides automated access reviews and access cleanup capabilities. Documentation is available for individual integrations to guide implementation. Organizations can request custom integrations for systems not currently in the integration library. The solution addresses identity governance across modern SaaS applications, legacy on-premise directories, and custom internal tools. It consolidates identity management data that would otherwise exist in silos across different systems and environments.