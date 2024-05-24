Cayosoft Management and Protection Suite Description

Cayosoft Management and Protection Suite combines two products - Cayosoft Administrator and Cayosoft Guardian Audit & Restore - into a unified solution for managing and protecting hybrid Microsoft environments including on-premises Active Directory, Microsoft Entra ID, and Office 365. The suite provides user provisioning and deprovisioning, automated group management, and Microsoft 365 license optimization. It implements role-based access control with granular, least-privileged administrative delegation across hybrid environments. For security and recovery, the platform monitors real-time changes to users and access across Active Directory environments. It provides change alerts for detecting privilege escalation and suspect modifications. The solution maintains continuous backups and enables instant rollback of single changes or groups of similar changes. The platform monitors and recovers changes across Active Directory, Entra ID, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, and Exchange Online settings. It includes password and group self-service capabilities for end users and Microsoft Teams management functionality. The solution is delivered with subscription-based licensing and supports organizations transitioning to Microsoft 365 and Entra ID environments.