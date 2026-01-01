Readibots Bot Studio Description

Bot Studio is an automation platform designed for identity and access management workflows. The product enables organizations to automate tasks such as account provisioning, password resets, ticket fulfillment, resource cleanup, and incident triage through reusable bots and orchestrated playbooks. The platform supports importing existing PowerShell scripts and converting them into governed automation bots. Users can build single-purpose bots or chain multiple bots together into playbooks to create multi-step workflows. Bot Studio includes role-based access control (RBAC) and least-privileged delegation, with bots executing tasks using credentials stored in the READI key vault. The system auto-generates dynamic user interface forms for playbooks, allowing non-technical users to trigger automation workflows without accessing backend scripts or privileged credentials. Bots and playbooks can be triggered through the user interface or REST API. Bot Studio provides a centralized catalog for bot management and reuse across teams. The platform includes execution logging for audit trails, error handling with retry logic and rollback capabilities, and configurable alerts for failed executions. All bot runs are tracked with details on who initiated the action, what was executed, and when it occurred. The platform can execute bots across multiple environments including directories, APIs, and ticketing systems. It supports integration with ITSM platforms for triggering automation from service desk workflows.