Gathid Role Mining Description

Gathid Role Mining is an identity governance solution that automates the discovery and management of user access roles within organizations. The platform uses machine learning algorithms and an Identity Graph that performs daily modeling to analyze access patterns and create role-based access control structures. The solution automates role discovery by analyzing existing access rights patterns across the organization's technology estate. It provides granular access control capabilities that allow organizations to assign roles based on user responsibilities and job functions. The platform includes segregation of duties policy creation and customization features. Gathid Role Mining addresses manual role definition processes by automating the identification of access rights patterns. The system maintains visibility into user accounts and permissions across the technology environment. It supports user lifecycle management including onboarding, role transitions, and offboarding scenarios. The platform enables collaboration among business teams for role creation and refinement. Organizations can use the tool to align access roles with business functions and regulatory compliance requirements. The solution aims to reduce unauthorized access risks and streamline access management processes through automated role structures.