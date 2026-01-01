Omada Identity Omada Identity Cloud
Omada Identity Cloud Description
Omada Identity Cloud is a SaaS-based Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) solution that manages workforce and machine identities across on-premise, hybrid, and cloud environments. The platform combines AI and machine learning capabilities to automate identity workflows and reduce manual tasks in identity management processes. The solution includes Javi, an AI assistant that provides conversational access to identity governance and compliance workflows. The platform offers continuous monitoring to identify potential vulnerabilities and security risks before they escalate into threats. It automates compliance processes to maintain adherence to evolving regulations while providing visibility into user access across the organization. The platform handles identity lifecycle management with intelligent recommendations to support decision-making. It can be deployed in approximately 90 days and is designed to manage complex identity workflow requirements at enterprise scale. The solution provides real-time visibility into identity-related activities and automates policy enforcement. Omada Identity Cloud addresses three primary use cases: security through AI-powered risk detection, compliance through automated processes and policy enforcement, and operational efficiency through workflow automation and elimination of manual tasks. The platform supports both SaaS and on-premise deployment models to accommodate different organizational requirements.
