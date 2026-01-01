Saviynt Identity Cloud
Saviynt Identity Cloud Description
Saviynt Identity Cloud is an identity security platform that provides visibility and management capabilities for both human and non-human identities across enterprise environments. The platform focuses on non-human identity (NHI) security, including service accounts, API keys, machine identities, and workload credentials. The solution automatically discovers non-human identities across applications and environments, providing a real-time inventory with contextual insights. It offers identity security posture management capabilities that evaluate risks associated with non-human identities and tracks lifecycle events for audit purposes. The platform includes a unified dashboard that displays all non-human identities, their security posture, policy violations, and severity levels. Users can customize views with filters based on identity type, ownership, and risk level. The system analyzes non-human access patterns and relationships through access mapping functionality. Saviynt Identity Cloud integrates AI-guided recommendations to support remediation efforts. The platform provides timeline visualization of identity changes and maintains a comprehensive view of NHI policies. It operates as a cloud-based solution that extends identity security controls traditionally applied to human identities to non-human entities. The product includes identity governance and administration, privileged access management, and application access governance capabilities within a unified platform.
