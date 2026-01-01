Saviynt Identity Cloud Logo

Saviynt Identity Cloud

Identity security platform for managing human and non-human identities

IAM
Commercial
Saviynt Identity Cloud Description

Saviynt Identity Cloud is an identity security platform that provides visibility and management capabilities for both human and non-human identities across enterprise environments. The platform focuses on non-human identity (NHI) security, including service accounts, API keys, machine identities, and workload credentials. The solution automatically discovers non-human identities across applications and environments, providing a real-time inventory with contextual insights. It offers identity security posture management capabilities that evaluate risks associated with non-human identities and tracks lifecycle events for audit purposes. The platform includes a unified dashboard that displays all non-human identities, their security posture, policy violations, and severity levels. Users can customize views with filters based on identity type, ownership, and risk level. The system analyzes non-human access patterns and relationships through access mapping functionality. Saviynt Identity Cloud integrates AI-guided recommendations to support remediation efforts. The platform provides timeline visualization of identity changes and maintains a comprehensive view of NHI policies. It operates as a cloud-based solution that extends identity security controls traditionally applied to human identities to non-human entities. The product includes identity governance and administration, privileged access management, and application access governance capabilities within a unified platform.

Saviynt Identity Cloud FAQ

Common questions about Saviynt Identity Cloud including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Saviynt Identity Cloud is Identity security platform for managing human and non-human identities developed by Saviynt. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Access Management, Cloud Security.

