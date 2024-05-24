OpenIAM Customer IAM Description

OpenIAM Customer IAM is an identity and access management platform designed for managing external identities in B2C, B2B, B2V, B2G, and gig economy scenarios. The platform provides customer identity and access management capabilities to handle user registration, authentication, and lifecycle management. The solution offers adaptive multi-factor authentication that combines contextual factors such as location, IP address, device, and travel patterns with various authentication methods. Authentication options include OpenIAM Authenticator with push notifications, FIDO, social authentication, OTP delivery via SMS, email and IVR, and certificate-based authentication. The platform includes self-registration capabilities supporting both social and custom registration pages, along with a unified self-service portal for password reset, single sign-on, profile management, and access management. User lifecycle management functionality extends across all connected applications. Single sign-on capabilities support SAML 2, OAuth 2, and OpenID Connect protocols for both on-premises and SaaS applications. The rProxy component enables SSO for legacy web applications. Identity proofing features integrate with third-party services for user identity validation. The platform provides extensive customization options including branding, business rules, workflows, and application integrations. A REST API enables organizations to embed identity functionality into custom applications. Deployment options include RPM, Docker Swarm, Kubernetes, and OpenShift, supporting both on-premises and cloud hosting.