Clarity Identity Lifecycle Manager Logo

Clarity Identity Lifecycle Manager

Identity lifecycle management platform for employee onboarding and access control

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Clarity Identity Lifecycle Manager Description

Clarity Identity Lifecycle Manager is an identity governance and administration platform designed to automate employee onboarding, access provisioning, and identity management processes. The platform provides drag-and-drop custom workflows that enable organizations to create access provisioning automations with configurable approvals, notifications, and ticket creation. The solution implements attribute-based access control (ABAC) and role-based access control (RBAC) to manage user permissions. It includes self-service access request capabilities that allow employees to request access independently. The platform features Clarity Explorer, a visibility tool that shows connections between identities, entitlements, applications, groups, and roles, providing audit trails for when and why access was granted. The platform supports identity management across multiple active directories and integrates with complex applications including Oracle EBS and SQL-based applications. It automates access provisioning and deprovisioning actions to reduce manual intervention. The system addresses common identity governance challenges such as onboarding delays, orphaned accounts, cross-departmental access delays, and termination backlogs. Clarity Identity Lifecycle Manager is SOC 2 compliant and provides organizations with centralized identity governance capabilities to manage the complete identity lifecycle from onboarding through offboarding.

Clarity Identity Lifecycle Manager FAQ

Common questions about Clarity Identity Lifecycle Manager including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Clarity Identity Lifecycle Manager is Identity lifecycle management platform for employee onboarding and access control developed by Clarity Security. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Access Management, Automation.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →