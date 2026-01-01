Clarity Identity Lifecycle Manager
Clarity Identity Lifecycle Manager
Clarity Identity Lifecycle Manager Description
Clarity Identity Lifecycle Manager is an identity governance and administration platform designed to automate employee onboarding, access provisioning, and identity management processes. The platform provides drag-and-drop custom workflows that enable organizations to create access provisioning automations with configurable approvals, notifications, and ticket creation. The solution implements attribute-based access control (ABAC) and role-based access control (RBAC) to manage user permissions. It includes self-service access request capabilities that allow employees to request access independently. The platform features Clarity Explorer, a visibility tool that shows connections between identities, entitlements, applications, groups, and roles, providing audit trails for when and why access was granted. The platform supports identity management across multiple active directories and integrates with complex applications including Oracle EBS and SQL-based applications. It automates access provisioning and deprovisioning actions to reduce manual intervention. The system addresses common identity governance challenges such as onboarding delays, orphaned accounts, cross-departmental access delays, and termination backlogs. Clarity Identity Lifecycle Manager is SOC 2 compliant and provides organizations with centralized identity governance capabilities to manage the complete identity lifecycle from onboarding through offboarding.
Clarity Identity Lifecycle Manager FAQ
Common questions about Clarity Identity Lifecycle Manager including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Clarity Identity Lifecycle Manager is Identity lifecycle management platform for employee onboarding and access control developed by Clarity Security. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Access Management, Automation.
