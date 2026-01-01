Alibaba Cloud Model Studio Description

Alibaba Cloud Model Studio is a cloud-based platform for developing generative AI applications using foundation models. The platform provides access to various AI models including Qwen-Max, Qwen-Plus, Qwen-Turbo, Qwen-VL for visual understanding, and the Wan series for video generation. The platform operates within isolated VPC networks to reduce security and privacy risks. Users can access models through APIs that are compatible with OpenAI, along with DashScope SDK integration. The service includes model inference capabilities for both real-time and batch processing tasks. Model Studio supports multiple model types across different modalities including text, audio, and video. The Qwen3 series offers dual thinking modes for balancing inference depth and speed. The platform includes visual language models for image and video understanding, and the FunAudio series for speech recognition and text-to-speech generation. The platform provides model development, debugging, and performance monitoring capabilities. Users can configure model parameters, evaluate model effects, and observe model performance. Data transmission security is enhanced through PrivateLink for establishing dedicated VPC connections. Model Studio includes content governance features for prompts and content, with customizable controls. The platform handles underlying infrastructure and computing power requirements, allowing users to focus on application development without managing technical infrastructure.