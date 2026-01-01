Avatier Compliance Auditor Access Governance
Avatier Compliance Auditor Access Governance
Avatier Compliance Auditor Access Governance is an identity and access governance solution that automates access certification and Active Directory group management. The product consists of two main components: Compliance Auditor and Group Enforcer. Compliance Auditor provides access governance capabilities for managing, auditing, and reporting on identity and access risks. It enables line managers and corporate auditors to perform access governance activities and view, revoke, and report on improper access certifications across the enterprise. The module automates access certifications and user account reporting to identify and remove access governance risks. Group Enforcer is an automatic group management component that applies rule-based group management to Active Directory environments. It uses business rules applied to HR and directory attributes to automatically update group members and distribution lists on a schedule, adding new members and removing outdated or unauthorized ones. The module includes workflow automation for user provisioning and maintains a complete history of all group management administrative actions. The software aligns IT compliance management with business operations and provides audit controls and reporting for managing individual and group compliance risks. It addresses security risks from unauthorized access by business users who possess inappropriate access to applications, data, equipment, and facilities.
