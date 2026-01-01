Veza Lifecycle Management Logo

Veza Lifecycle Management

Automates user access provisioning and deprovisioning throughout employee lifecycle

IAM
Commercial
Veza Lifecycle Management Description

Veza Lifecycle Management is an identity governance solution that automates access provisioning and deprovisioning based on user lifecycle events. The product manages access for joiners, movers, and leavers by integrating with human resource information systems, vendor management systems, and other authoritative identity sources. The solution provisions birthright access for new employees, contractors, vendors, and guests across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises applications. For users changing roles or locations, it automatically removes unneeded permissions and provisions newly required access. When users leave the organization, it removes all access including local accounts. The product triggers provisioning workflows based on events from connected identity sources and supports scheduled events for predetermined access changes. It uses the Veza Access Graph to determine appropriate entitlements across different user cohorts through Access Profile Intelligence. Organizations can simulate user changes through a dry run feature to test policy impact before production deployment. The solution provides automated audit logging of all provisioning and deprovisioning events, including policy changes, to demonstrate adherence to security policies. Policy-based attribute mapping ensures user attributes, including custom attributes, are appropriately mapped from identity sources to target application accounts. The product integrates with identity sources including BambooHR, Beeline, Coupa, HiBob, Ivanti Neurons HR, Okta, Oracle HCM, SAP HCM, and Workday. Target applications include Atlassian Cloud, AWS, GitHub, Google Cloud, Google Workspace, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Active Directory, Microsoft Entra ID, Microsoft Exchange Server, Oracle Fusion Cloud, Okta, Salesforce, Snowflake, and custom applications via the Veza Open Authorization API.

Veza Lifecycle Management is Automates user access provisioning and deprovisioning throughout employee lifecycle developed by Veza Technologies. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Management, Audit, Automation.

