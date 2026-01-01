Tuebora Segregation of Duties Description

Tuebora Segregation of Duties (SOD) Agent is an Identity Governance and Administration component that analyzes access patterns to identify and address conflicts where individuals have control over multiple conflicting responsibilities. The agent operates as part of Tuebora's broader IGA platform and is designed to mitigate risks related to fraud, errors, and policy violations. The agent performs real-time analysis of role conflicts, particularly between requester and approver roles. It evaluates role profiles by examining excess access, monitoring actual usage patterns, and identifying similarities through grouping analysis. This helps eliminate redundant permissions and align access rights with organizational requirements. The solution provides conflict remediation suggestions such as role splitting or permission reassignment. It includes simulation capabilities that allow organizations to perform what-if analysis to evaluate potential impacts on access patterns and role conflicts before implementing changes. The agent is part of Tuebora's modular approach to IGA, which includes other agents for application onboarding, provisioning, access reviews, access requests, and password management. Organizations can customize out-of-the-box agents or develop new ones using the stimul8.ai Studio platform. The product supports integrations with various systems including AWS, Salesforce, GCP, Azure AD, and Active Directory.