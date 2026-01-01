Tuebora Segregation of Duties
IGA agent for detecting and managing segregation of duties conflicts
Tuebora Segregation of Duties
IGA agent for detecting and managing segregation of duties conflicts
Tuebora Segregation of Duties Description
Tuebora Segregation of Duties (SOD) Agent is an Identity Governance and Administration component that analyzes access patterns to identify and address conflicts where individuals have control over multiple conflicting responsibilities. The agent operates as part of Tuebora's broader IGA platform and is designed to mitigate risks related to fraud, errors, and policy violations. The agent performs real-time analysis of role conflicts, particularly between requester and approver roles. It evaluates role profiles by examining excess access, monitoring actual usage patterns, and identifying similarities through grouping analysis. This helps eliminate redundant permissions and align access rights with organizational requirements. The solution provides conflict remediation suggestions such as role splitting or permission reassignment. It includes simulation capabilities that allow organizations to perform what-if analysis to evaluate potential impacts on access patterns and role conflicts before implementing changes. The agent is part of Tuebora's modular approach to IGA, which includes other agents for application onboarding, provisioning, access reviews, access requests, and password management. Organizations can customize out-of-the-box agents or develop new ones using the stimul8.ai Studio platform. The product supports integrations with various systems including AWS, Salesforce, GCP, Azure AD, and Active Directory.
Tuebora Segregation of Duties FAQ
Common questions about Tuebora Segregation of Duties including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Tuebora Segregation of Duties is IGA agent for detecting and managing segregation of duties conflicts developed by Tuebora Inc.. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Access Control, Automation.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership