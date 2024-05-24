One Identity Identity Manager Description

One Identity Identity Manager is an identity governance and administration platform that manages user access to data and applications across on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments. The platform provides identity lifecycle management with automated provisioning capabilities to target systems. The product includes access governance features with visualization of compliance status, risk, and policy violations through a governance heatmap. It supports attestation campaigns that enable business users to approve or deny access rights and entitlements. The platform offers application governance capabilities for onboarding applications and delegating management between administrators and resource owners. Identity Manager provides self-service access requests through a shopping cart interface and includes peer group recommendations. The platform supports role management with capabilities to create, update, delete, and merge roles. It includes compliance reporting functionality for user and privileged access. The product features Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) playbooks that automate remediation actions such as disabling accounts and launching targeted attestations. It includes AI-assisted reporting for natural language queries to support compliance needs. Identity Manager offers privileged access governance to unify governance across user and privileged accounts. The platform is SAP certified and provides integration capabilities for extending governance to cloud and SaaS applications. It includes a password reset portal and supports mobile access through a responsive web portal.