ViewDS Identity Bridge Logo

ViewDS Identity Bridge

by viewds

Identity data synchronization tool for cloud and on-premises systems

IAM Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Active Directory
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ViewDS Identity Bridge Description

ViewDS Identity Bridge is a synchronization tool designed to extract, transform, and load identity data across enterprise and cloud systems. The tool supports automated provisioning, seamless migration, and establishes a single source of truth for identity information across heterogeneous environments. The product provides connectivity to both cloud and on-premises resources through pre-built connectors for Active Directory, LDAP, SQL, XML, CSV/LDIF, and Web Services. An API is available for building custom connectors to additional data sources. Identity Bridge includes an intuitive user interface for defining synchronization tasks, with support for JavaScript and Java capabilities to apply custom transformations. The tool features automated synchronization with change-detection options including delta processing to identify and sync only modified data. The platform is designed as a lightweight, platform-independent utility with high-speed processing capabilities. It includes functionality for triggering notifications and collecting auditing data throughout the synchronization process. The tool supports rapid deployment and implementation with scalability for enterprise environments.

ViewDS Identity Bridge FAQ

Common questions about ViewDS Identity Bridge including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ViewDS Identity Bridge is Identity data synchronization tool for cloud and on-premises systems developed by viewds. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Active Directory.

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