Hexaware CyberSolve Description

Hexaware CyberSolve is a global identity and access management (IAM) solutions provider formed through Hexaware Technologies' acquisition of CyberSolve in November 2024. The combined entity specializes in helping enterprises modernize identity foundations, automate controls with artificial intelligence, and run secure operations across complex, hybrid technology estates. CyberSolve brings nearly a decade of focused work in large identity programs, with 230+ specialists, 20+ IAM technology alliances, and 650+ implementations across sectors including retail, healthcare, pharma, automotive, financial services, logistics, government, and technology. The company operates across North America, APAC, and EMEA regions. The service portfolio covers identity governance, access controls, privileged access management, consumer IAM, and Zero Trust access implementations. Services include IAM planning and design, build and deploy, rapid system integration, migrations and modernization, and managed services. The platform focuses on application onboarding, platform migrations, and audit-ready operations. Hexaware adds consulting depth, engineering capabilities, and 24×7 cybersecurity and resilience operations, spanning governance, risk and compliance (GRC), cloud security, and DevSecOps. The combined offering aims to provide enterprises with integrated identity capabilities that address digital transformation requirements, from cloud adoption and application modernization to data protection and workforce productivity.