LogicManager User Access Reviews & Third-Party Spend Management
LogicManager User Access Reviews & Third-Party Spend Management Description
LogicManager User Access Reviews & Third-Party Spend Management is a solution designed to manage user access permissions and monitor third-party spending within organizations. The product is part of LogicManager's IT Governance & Cybersecurity offerings and operates within their broader governance, risk, and compliance platform. The solution addresses user access review requirements, which typically involve periodic reviews of user permissions to ensure appropriate access levels and support segregation of duties. It also provides capabilities for managing and tracking third-party spending, allowing organizations to monitor vendor-related costs. The product is built on LogicManager's Jobs-to-be-Done (JTBD) model, which focuses on delivering specific outcomes aligned with organizational priorities. The platform does not charge for individual user seats or additional features, instead offering a flexible approach to pricing. The solution integrates with the broader LogicManager platform, which covers various governance areas including enterprise risk management, compliance management, business continuity planning, and financial controls. Organizations can select tailored solution packages based on their specific challenges and requirements.
LogicManager User Access Reviews & Third-Party Spend Management is User access review and third-party spend management solution developed by LogicManager. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Access Management, Compliance.
