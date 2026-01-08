BAAR BAAR-IGA Identity Lifecycle Management Logo

BAAR BAAR-IGA Identity Lifecycle Management

Identity lifecycle mgmt solution for workforce provisioning & access control

BAAR BAAR-IGA Identity Lifecycle Management Description

BAAR-IGA Identity Lifecycle Management is an Identity Governance and Administration solution that manages workforce identities throughout their organizational lifecycle. The product handles user provisioning and de-provisioning, role management, access control, and policy enforcement from employee onboarding to offboarding. The solution provides automated provisioning and de-provisioning capabilities to reduce administrative overhead and maintain access policy compliance. It implements role-based access control (RBAC) to align employee access rights with job functions and minimize excessive privilege risks. The platform includes self-service identity management features that enable users to perform tasks such as password resets and access requests without IT intervention. Workflow automation capabilities streamline identity management processes and provide auditable trails of activities. BAAR-IGA offers policy-based identity governance to enforce organizational security policies and compliance requirements. The system generates audit and compliance reports to support regulatory compliance efforts and simplify audit preparations. The product features a low-code interface with drag-and-drop functionality for creating and modifying workflows. It supports cross-system synchronization across cloud-based and on-premises environments, including systems with or without APIs. The solution provides real-time compliance reporting with instant access to reports covering access controls, usage, and audit trails.

BAAR BAAR-IGA Identity Lifecycle Management is Identity lifecycle mgmt solution for workforce provisioning & access control developed by BAAR Technologies. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Active Directory, Audit.

