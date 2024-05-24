Zluri Identity Lifecycle Management Description

Zluri Identity Lifecycle Management is an identity governance and administration solution that automates user provisioning, access management, and deprovisioning across federated and unfederated applications. The platform manages the complete employee lifecycle including onboarding, role changes, and offboarding. The solution provides automated user provisioning for new joiners with birthright, department, and role-specific app access through onboarding playbooks that can be scheduled to trigger on start dates. For existing employees, it dynamically adjusts access permissions when users change teams or roles to prevent access creep. For offboarding, the platform generates personalized deprovisioning playbooks that enable administrators to revoke access across all applications in one action. It automates security tasks including file transfers, email forwarding, and device locking during the offboarding process. The platform extends beyond SCIM-based provisioning through direct API integrations, webhooks, and ITSM workflows for non-SCIM and unfederated applications. It includes an extensible action builder that allows organizations to create custom automation actions using third-party application APIs. Integration with ITSM tools enables automatic provisioning from ITSM approvals and converts manual tasks to ITSM tickets. The solution provides workflow audit logs for compliance purposes and helps detect orphaned or overprivileged accounts.