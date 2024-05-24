JumpCloud Directory Insights
JumpCloud Directory Insights
JumpCloud Directory Insights Description
JumpCloud Directory Insights is a directory-level event monitoring and logging solution that provides visibility into user identity, device, and resource activities. The product aggregates and standardizes event logs across user activities and IT resources, presenting them in a queryable format for real-time analysis. The solution collects activity data from across the JumpCloud Directory Platform and surfaces it through a centralized activity log interface. Users can view, filter, and search events based on attributes or use preconfigured views to investigate activities across their environment. Directory Insights supports compliance requirements by enabling organizations to create audit trails and generate reports that document the who, what, where, when, and how of directory activities. Event data and reports can be customized, exported, and retained according to organizational needs. The product complies with GDPR requirements for personal data protection. Event logs can be exported in JSON or CSV formats for ingestion into SIEM or log management platforms. This enables organizations to perform advanced threat detection and security analysis using their existing security tools. The solution provides standardized log formatting to reduce the time required for data preparation and analysis. Directory Insights is part of the JumpCloud Open Directory Platform and integrates with the platform's identity management, access management, and device management capabilities.
JumpCloud Directory Insights is Directory-level event monitoring and logging for user identities and resources developed by JumpCloud. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with IAM, Identity And Access Management, Logging.
