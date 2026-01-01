Veza Access Hub
Veza Access Hub
Veza Access Hub Description
Veza Access Hub is an identity governance and administration platform that provides centralized access management capabilities for employees and managers. The platform enables self-service access management where employees can view their current access, request new access, and manage entitlements without requiring IAM team intervention. The solution offers manager-centric access governance through a dedicated workspace where managers can view their team's access, complete access reviews, and approve access requests. Access Hub supports the creation and management of access profiles, which are collections of entitlements aligned to teams, roles, or projects that sync with identity providers and applications. The platform provides a comprehensive access snapshot that displays all granted access for users and their direct reports, with drill-down capabilities into permissions for individual resources. It includes a centralized access catalog with support for just-in-time access provisioning. Access Hub incorporates outlier detection functionality to help managers monitor for least privilege violations and access risks by identifying team members whose access differs significantly from their peers. The platform streamlines approval and review workflows in a single location, allowing managers to track progress, meet deadlines, and take action on individual or bulk approvals across multiple applications and team members. The solution aims to shift access management responsibility from IAM teams to business units while maintaining governance controls and accelerating time-to-access through pre-approved access and automated workflows.
