Ilantus IAM Program Assessment

IAM program assessment service evaluating identity and access management maturity

IAM
Commercial
Ilantus IAM Program Assessment Description

Ilantus IAM Program Assessment is a service that evaluates an organization's identity and access management capabilities and maturity. The assessment is offered in two formats: a compact assessment and a comprehensive assessment. The service examines various aspects of IAM implementation including user role management, access governance, authentication mechanisms, lifecycle management, and compliance alignment. It evaluates how organizations manage identities across hybrid environments, handle third-party integrations, and meet regulatory requirements such as HIPAA, SOX, and GDPR. The assessment covers access policy enforcement, workflow automation, multi-factor authentication deployment, single sign-on implementation, and contextual authentication strategies. It reviews how organizations handle user provisioning and de-provisioning processes, including automated lifecycle management from onboarding through account termination. The evaluation includes analysis of access governance frameworks, privilege management, role-based access controls, and periodic access reviews. It examines detection capabilities for anomalies and unauthorized access attempts through behavior analytics and access logging. The assessment also reviews integration capabilities across cloud and on-premises infrastructures using federated identity protocols, as well as compliance monitoring and reporting mechanisms. Organizations receive insights into their IAM maturity level with metrics related to breach reduction, provisioning efficiency, and operational effectiveness.

Ilantus IAM Program Assessment is IAM program assessment service evaluating identity and access management maturity developed by Ilantus. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Management, Authentication, Compliance.

