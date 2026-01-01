IDECSI Permission Explorer Description

IDECSI Permission Explorer is a governance and supervision platform that provides visibility into permissions, access rights, sharing, and operations across Microsoft 365 environments and file servers. The platform collects and centralizes information on files, users, configurations, MIP classifications, activities, operations, media usage, and locations. The tool enables security teams to conduct audits, generate reports, and perform forensic investigations through an interface designed for multi-criteria searches. It provides real-time visibility into permissions and mailbox delegations, allowing teams to identify overexposed data and monitor sensitive information. Permission Explorer supports incident response workflows by enabling security teams to analyze operations and trace activities. The platform includes remediation capabilities that allow teams to remove or update compromised permissions and drive recertification campaigns. The solution integrates with Microsoft Information Protection (MIP) classifications and provides reporting capabilities through PowerBI and Excel. Reports can be customized for different organizational roles including IT staff, security experts, managers, and end users. The platform is part of IDECSI's broader security approach that includes user involvement in security operations. It addresses data governance, compliance management, and access control monitoring for organizations managing Microsoft 365 and traditional file server environments.