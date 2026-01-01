Saviynt Secure Your External Workforce Description

Saviynt Secure Your External Workforce is an identity governance and administration solution focused on managing external identities including contractors, vendors, franchises, and temporary employees. The platform provides centralized onboarding processes with tailored policies and contract terms, enabling organizations to provision access based on least privilege principles. The solution includes capabilities for discovering existing external users within systems and bringing them under management. It supports policy-driven onboarding workflows that integrate employment policies and link system access to completion of background checks, identity verification, and compliance training requirements. The platform offers lifecycle management for external identities with automated workflows for access requests and certifications. It includes AI-powered insights and intelligent recommendations to streamline access governance processes. Organizations can delegate administrative tasks to internal sponsors or designated partner administrators through the user interface. Access review processes include automated certification campaigns and ad-hoc reviews to support audit and compliance requirements. The solution provides automated reporting capabilities for demonstrating compliance. Offboarding processes are supported through policy-based access revocation when contracts expire or projects complete. The platform operates within the Saviynt Identity Cloud and supports cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. It integrates with broader identity security capabilities including privileged access management and application access governance.