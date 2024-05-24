Pathlock Application Access Governance Description

Pathlock Application Access Governance is an identity governance and administration solution that provides automated access control and compliance management across enterprise applications. The platform offers real-time visibility into user access and enforces segregation of duties controls across critical business systems. The solution includes five core modules: Access Risk Analysis automates SoD and sensitive access risk analysis with customizable rulesets and cross-application capabilities. Compliant Provisioning models and validates user permissions before granting access and automates the Joiner-Mover-Leaver process. User Access Reviews establishes automated continuous access review processes with contextual HR, risk, and usage data. Elevated Access Management provides automated privileged access management with built-in workflows and change log tracking. Role Management offers visual role building tools to assess audit readiness and design compliant roles. The platform supports over 100 connectors for enterprise applications including SAP ERP, SAP S/4HANA, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle ERP Cloud, Workday, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Microsoft Entra ID. It integrates with ITSM tools like ServiceNow for workflow automation. Pathlock delivers audit-ready workflows and maintains compliance documentation for regulatory requirements. The solution is designed to reduce manual effort in access governance while enforcing least privilege principles across the enterprise technology stack.